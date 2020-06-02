Robert F. Armstrong
1924 - 2020
Robert F. Armstrong 1924—2020
Robert F. Armstrong, 95, of Loves Park passed away June 1, 2020, in Wesley Willows. Born August 4, 1924, in Mystic, Iowa, the son of George W. and Anna (Aitken) Armstrong. Veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy. Married Beverly J. O'Dell on July 3, 1948, in Roscoe. Employed by Ingersoll Milling for over 30 years. Survivors include his children, Bob (Delores) Armstrong of Machesney Park, Don Armstrong of Roscoe, Carol (Steve) Heck of Rockford and Gary (Patricia) Armstrong of West Palm Beach, Florida; 8 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; 1 sister. Predeceased by his wife; daughter-in-law, Valerie Armstrong; 3 brothers; and 3 sisters.
Service at 11 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, with visitation from 10 a.m. to service time. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
JUN
5
Service
11:00 AM
Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
Funeral services provided by
Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
(815) 633-6010
