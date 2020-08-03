Robert F. Dummer 1928—2020
Robert "Bob" Dummer, 91, passed peacefully into eternal life on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Born November 25, 1928 in Rockford, the son of Henry and Ida (Bauer) Dummer. A graduate of Rockford East, Class of '45, Bob was active in sports including baseball and football. He married his high school sweetheart Joy on April 16, 1949 and they enjoyed nearly 60 years of marriage until her passing in 2008. He possessed an unmatched work ethic, devoting his entire adult life to their family business, Rockford Map Publishers, retiring at age 89 when the business was sold.
Former active member of Alpine Lutheran Church, Log Cabin Arbor Volunteer Fire Department, Tebala Shrine and Bel-Mar Country Club, Bob was a humble man who loved helping others. He was a founder, together with his wife Joy, of Magic Monday, an annual fundraiser for the American Cancer Society
. He loved music and enjoyed square dancing for years with Joy, never passing up an opportunity to be on any dance floor. In earlier years, Bob sacrificed to take his family for extended trips to Siesta Key, FL and later in life, enjoyed time with Joy at their home in Ft Myers, golfing and socializing with friends. Bob was a good man with a kind heart. He enjoyed the simple pleasures of life and appreciated the gift of each new day. Born with a wonderful sense of humor and a giving spirit, he drew others to him and treasured the many friends who loved him.
Bob is survived by his children, Richard (Jody) Dummer, Marquette, MI, Suzanne (Dan) Young, Rockford, IL, and Robert Drummer (Cynthia Ash) Tampa, FL. Predeceased by his daughter Sara Robinson in 2004 and her husband Curtis Robinson in 2019. He was proud of his nine grandchildren, Blake (Dawn) Dummer, Rockford,IL, Emily (Tony) Bufka, Lemont, IL, Seth (Amy) Dummer, Riverwoods, IL, Noah Dummer, Ft Collins, CO, Hillary (Michael Vazquez) Dummer, Rockford, IL, Matthew (Leslie) Young, Bartlett, IL, Jimmy (Alexandra Moga) Young, Geneva, IL, Joe (Kelly) Young, Hodgkins, IL and Rachel Robinson-Bardoville (Jones), Rockford, IL. He was amazed by his thirteen great-grandchildren, Aida, Nevan, Finn, Lilian, Sydney, Mason, Emma, Lila, Nathan, Colin, Ryan, Kentan and Jalen. Bob leaves to cherish special memories, his sister Jean Erickson. He was predeceased by sister Mary Ann Peterson in 2016. Also survived by niece Jayne Cummings and nephews John Butler Cummings, Scott and Dan Peterson.
Heartfelt thanks to the entire staff at Peterson Meadows for their kind relationships and support. Private service to be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 12:30 PM. All are welcome to view the service via the Olson Funeral Home Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/OlsonFH/
.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity
in Bob's name.