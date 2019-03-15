Home

Robert Freeman 1930—2019
Robert (Bob) Freeman of The Villages, Florida went to His eternal home March 6, 2019. Bob was born September 21, 1930 in Clinton, Iowa to William and Margaret Freeman, of Mt. Carroll, IL.
Bob worked for Commonwealth Edison in Rockford, IL for 32 years. After retiring he did consulting work and started his own business selling standby electrical generators. Bob and his wife Dianne, moved to The Villages in 2000.
He was a charter member of New Covenant United Methodist Church, The Villages, FL, where there will be a Celebration of Life Service March 25, 2019 at 10:00 AM.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019
