Robert George Bruski 1928—2020
Robert George Bruski, 91, of Rockford, passed away on January 16, 2020. He was born on February 23, 1928 in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, the son of Joseph and Helen (Cadman) Bruski. He married Beverly Carlson on July 7, 1952. Bob was active with labor and many unions since the age of 7, such as Bake-Rite Bakery, Harley-Davidson, J. L. Case, and A& P Supermarkets. He was initiated into the Plumbers and Pipe Fitters Local 23 in 1958, and served in many positions there, including 6 years as the Business Manager. He was a member of the Coast Guard, earned many service awards from organizations such as the Salvation Army and AFL-CIO, and was the Labor Day Parade Grand Marshall in 2014. Bob was known for his homemade Swedish Glogg and his melt in your mouth caramels! Bob is survived by his children, Diane (Jeff) Kowalewski, Marlene (Fiancé Jon Betts) Nepean , and Terry (Georgann) Bruski; grandchildren, Amy, (Kevin) Lindell, Jimmy (Katie) Michalsen Jr., Ashley (Fiancé Matt Cowan) Kowalewski, Brandon Kowalewski, David (Fiancé Ashley Dye) Nepean Jr., Joe (Kassy) Nepean, Lindsey (Michael) Carroll, and Victoria (Derek) Mackenzie; 15 great grandchildren; siblings Arlene (Richard) Roth, Shirley Nall, Dave (Doris) Bruski, James (Barb) Bruski, and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents; loving wife of 63 years, Beverly; daughter, Lisa; sister, Marie; and brothers, Phil, Ted, and Richard. Special thanks to Dan Burd, Bob's friend of 50 years, Dr Tom Michalsen and East Bank Center. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at St. Rita Catholic Church, 6254 Valley Knoll Drive, Rockford, Illinois. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until 11:15 on Tuesday at Church. Private burial in Scandinavian Cemetery, In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Robert's name to Rockford Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 1958, Rockford IL, 61110. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020