Robert Gibbons 1933—2019

Robert Marshall Gibbons, 86, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2019 in Caledonia, Illinois. Born on January 7, 1933 to Harry Gibbons and Beatrice (Haffner) Pixler in Lemmon South Dakota. Robert married his wife of 62 years, Anna (Lipelt) Gibbons, on September 1, 1956 in Huron, South Dakota. Robert proudly served his country in the United States Army and served in the Korean Conflict. Robert received the National Defense Medal, the Korean Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal, and the Meritorious Unit Commendation. After serving our country, Robert was discharged as a Master Sergeant and then received his master's degree in education in 1964 and went on to teach in South Dakota and Minnesota. He then moved to Belvidere and was a guidance counselor for Belvidere High School from 1968 to 1992.

Robert was a long-time member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Belvidere, Illinois. He was a member of the Retired Teachers Association, VFW, and the American Legion. He loved spending time with his family and attending church. He enjoyed his cabin and water sports. He was water skiing up until he was 70.

Robert will truly be missed by his loving wife; his children, Dr. Gregory (Shannon) Gibbons, Jeffrey (Ellen) Gibbons, and Peggy (Bradley) Sassaman; his brother, Bill (Shirley) Gibbons; his 9 grandchildren, Marshall, Madison, Mallory, Robert, Stephanie, Carole Gibbons, Spencer (Brittany), Michael and Maxwell Sassaman; his great-grandchild, Leonidas Sassaman; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Harold and Fred Gibbons.

A visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1045 E. Belvidere road, Belvidere, Illinois, 61008. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Burial will take place at Highland Garden of Memories. Pastor Keith Richards will be officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to the family to be determined at a later date.