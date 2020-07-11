Robert "Bob" Gordon Crumrine 1930—2020

Robert Gordon Crumrine 90, of Viroqua, WI passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Azura Home, Monroe, WI. He was born on June 3, 1930 in Readstown, WI to Earl and Clara (Kyser) Crumrine. He married Burnelle Nundahl on July 25, 1953 and they loved living in NW Rockford. He was employed 22 years as an Amerock supervisor, and retired from WI Walmart in electronic and hardware sales. He served in the WI National Guards, Junior Achievement, head usher and church council for Good Shepherd Lutheran of Rkfd and Kickapoo United of Soldiers Grove. He enjoyed tinkering and was dedicated to annual family vacations. Survivors include his wife: Burnelle, Monroe, WI; children: Selma (Mike Savage) Wright, Durand, IL, Monte A. Crumrine, Richfield, MN; grandchildren: Nicholas (Rena) Wright, Kiel (Erin) Crumrine, Sarah (Jake Schiltz) Crumrine, Mary (Jake) Draxton, Savana (Allan Castellon) Savage; precious great-grandchild: Owen Louis Crumrine; daughter-in-law, Lisa (Steve) Buckman; 9 nephews and nieces; several great-nephews and great-nieces; good dog, Shorty. Predeceased by parents; son, Bobby Crumrine; daughter-in-law, Nancy Crumrine; son-in-law, Chad Wright; brother, Lawrence Crumrine; sister, Vivian Dull; brothers-in-law: Sylvan & Gordon Nundahl, Curtis Dull; sisters-in-law: Lola Crumrine, Darlene, Mabel & Leona Nundahl; nephew, Tony Nundahl. Private burial was held with Celebration of Life next summer. Cards with Memory Stories to Attn: B. Crumrine, AZURA, 2810 Sixth Ave., Monroe, WI 53566.



