|
|
Robert H. Eklund 1922—2019
Robert H. Eklund, 97, of Rockford, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Survived by his wife, Harriet; and daughters, Elizabeth "Betsy" (Scott) Zimmerman, Jeanne (Kenneth) Miner, Julie (James) Stocker, and Nancy (David) Klink
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford with Rev. Dr. Michael Thomas officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Private burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church. To share a memory, condolence or view full obituary, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019