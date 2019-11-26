Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Fred C. Olson Chapel
1001 SECOND AVE
Rockford, IL 61104
(815) 963-6521
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Eklund
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert H. Eklund

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert H. Eklund Obituary
Robert H. Eklund 1922—2019
Robert H. Eklund, 97, of Rockford, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Survived by his wife, Harriet; and daughters, Elizabeth "Betsy" (Scott) Zimmerman, Jeanne (Kenneth) Miner, Julie (James) Stocker, and Nancy (David) Klink
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford with Rev. Dr. Michael Thomas officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Private burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church. To share a memory, condolence or view full obituary, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Fred C. Olson Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -