Robert H. Harner, M.D. 1936—2019
Robert H. Harner, M.D., 82, of Rockford, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 due to complications of Alzheimer's. Born July 25, 1936, in Decatur, IL the son of Richard and Gertrude (Hewing) Harner. Graduate of the University of Illinois and the University of Illinois School of Medicine Chicago in 1961. Robert married Barbara Crow on December 28, 1957. Veteran of the U.S. Army. Dr. Harner loved to ski, travel, and above all else the practice of medicine. He was in Family Practice in Belvidere beginning in 1964 and opened a Cardiology Practice in Rockford in 1970. He founded Rockford Cardiology Associates in 1972 with Dr. Gerald Peterson. His career in medicine spanned 5 decades 1961-2013. He loved to care for patients, learn, study, teach, and mentor. He was a University of Illinois College of Medicine Associate Professor of Medicine 1984-2013. Some of his awards and accomplishments include: University of Illinois School of Medicine Golden Apple Award 1974, Attending Physician of the Year 2002, Outstanding Preceptor of Residency Program, 6 times. Robert was a past President of the SwedishAmerican Hospital Staff 1986-88, and past President of the Winnebago County Medical Society. He was a pioneer in the field of Cardiology as an Interventional Cardiologist. He introduced Angioplasty of Coronary Artery's completely changing the treatment of CAD (coronary artery disease) and treatment of heart attack in this region for thousands of patients. Initiated intervention in acute myocardial infarction, SwedishAmerican Hospital, September, 1981-2013. In 1981, Robert spearheaded funding, with partners at Rockford Cardiology Associates, to secure, purchase and maintenance of "Harvey", The Cardiology Patient Training Simulator utilized to train regional physicians, nurses, medical students and medical residents in bedside cardiovascular diagnosis. In 2004, under the leadership of Dr. Harner and Dr. Underwood: Rockford Cardiology Associate Physicians, The SwedishAmerican EMS, Rockford Fire and Byron Fire joined forces and experienced together and introduced CCC-CPR (chest compression only –CPR) in our region. This revolutionized the way CPR is performed in our community. In 2008, Robert received the "Dr. Forrest Riodan III Distinguished Humanitarian Award for Medical Service" from Crusader Community Clinic for excellent philosophy, delivery of quality care, excellence and continued education of people. Survived by his wife, Barbara; sons, Michael (Eileen) of Rockford , David of Ashville, NC, and Richard of Roscoe; grandchildren, Benjamin (Olivia) Harner of Chicago, IL, Kathryn (Zach) Picton of Rockford, Erin, Nick, Drew, Cole, and Jaquoia Harner; great-grandchildren, Violet and Liam; sister, Ruth Harner of Visalia, CA; brothers, William Harner of Decatur and James (Linda) Harner of Decatur. Predeceased by his parents. The family would like to thank Paula Krause, his nurse and physician's assistant for her many years of work and her devotion and care during the last few years.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford, IL 61104. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service in the chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dr. Robert H. Harner Award for Excellence in Cardiology Fund at University of Illinois Chicago of Medicine Rockford, c/o Lauren Knight, 1601 Parkview Ave., Rockford, IL 61107. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 24 to May 26, 2019