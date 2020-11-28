Robert H. Westphal 1946—2020

Robert H. Westphal (Bob) 73, of Rockford, IL passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020. Bob was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and good friend to many.

Bob was born Dec 1,1946 in Savanna, IL to Harold and Alice Westphal. Growing up in a town with so many outdoor activities gave him a great love for outdoor sports. Savanna also gave him the love of his life, Linda Ernst. They were married June 18, 1966. They have two daughters, Jennifer Evans of Roscoe and Kathryn Westphal of Highlands Ranch, CO and a deceased child, Robert.

Bob was a tool and die maker and spent nearly 40 years of his career at Atwood Mobil Products, where he was also the President of the Atwood Employees Independent Union for 20+ years. He finished his career at Southern Imperial in Rockford,.

Bob always had a smile on his face and you knew that it was real; he was happy to see you and he genuinely wanted to know how you were doing.

Bob spent his free time trap shooting and managed Thunder Rock shooting club in the 80s. He was an avid hunter, taking annual hunting trips with friends to South Dakota and Missouri. And he was a member of The Roscoe Sportsman's Club, The KenRock Rod and Gun Club, and Kepotah Sportsman's Club, where he shared a love of hunting and the outdoors with friends he treasured.

Bob loved his family, and cheered on and supported everything his daughters did. He also loved his extended family, and adored his many nephews and nieces. Extremely proud of his family, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was also a devoted friend, willing to help anyone who needed a hand. He fell in love with Colorado during his frequent visits to Denver to see his daughter and granddaughter. And, as his neighbors knew, he took great pride in perfecting his green lawn.

Bob is survived by his wife Linda, daughters Jen (Jeff) Evans, Kathryn Westphal, grandchildren Branden Simoens, Nathan (Emily) Evans, Cory (Cathy) Evans and Landry Westphal; great grandchildren Logan, Kaiden, and MaKena Simoens, Hunter Evans, and Gabriel Evans. Bob was preceded in death by his father Harold, mother Alice, brother Albert, brother Gene, and son Robert.

A memorial will be held at a later date in 2021, as Bob would not want anyone to attend during the pandemic.



