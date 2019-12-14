|
Robert H. Wood 1943—2019
Robert "Bob" H. Wood of Rockton, IL passed away, December 10, 2019 after battling the after effects of Agent Orange spraying in Vietnam.
He was born May 30, 1943 in Rockford, IL, the son of Florence M. (Kuczynzki) Wood and Clifford A. Wood. In 1969 he married the late Beverly J. Hart with whom he shared his beloved son Corey J. Wood. Later Bob found his life-partner in Sandy Leitz.
He is survived by son Corey J. Wood of Rockford, IL and Sandy Leitz of Rockton, IL. Also surviving are his brother Larry E. (Linda) Wood of Dahinda, IL; sister-in-law Darlene Wood of Rockford, IL and several nieces, nephews and cousins from whom he derived much joy. He is also survived by many relatives he shared with Sandy. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Richard Wood.
Bob graduated from Rockford West High School (1961) and then proudly served in the US Navy as an Electronics Technician and Petty Officer 2nd Class. He toured in Vietnam, Japan, China, Thailand, Philippines as well as many other countries in S.E. Asia. He served our country from 1961 to 1965 and then three years in the Naval Reserves.
He went on to work at Barber-Coleman Co. (1965-1968) and then Sundstrand Machine Tool Co. and its subsequent owners (1968-2009), first as Tech Support Engineer and then Service Manager. Bob held several supervisory positions in the areas of Quality Assurance, Technical Support and Engineering. He was fond of the variety of people he met and the many experiences he had while traveling throughout the world.
Bob was an avid fan of the Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs. He and Corey were season ticket holders for the Bears for 34 years, attending all but one home game and many away games. In addition, Bob has a great interest in genealogy, motorcycling, boating and water sports.
He was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church in South Beloit, IL. He was also a life member of Roscoe Post 2955, the Vietnam/Viet Now Rockford Chapter and Associate member of Vietnam Veterans Honor Society. He was a former member of the Belvidere Moose Lodge 295 for 18 years.
Cremation Rites have been accorded by McCorkle Funeral Home- Rockton Chapel, 767 N. Blackhawk Blvd., Rockton, IL. There will be a private graveside service at Rock Island National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal in Rock Island, IL.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019