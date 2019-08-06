Home

Collins & Stone Funeral Home
128 S Fifth Street
Rockford, IL 61104
(815) 965-1515
Robert Harrington


1957 - 2019
Robert Harrington Obituary
Robert Harrington 1957—2019
Robert Bobby Harrington, 62 of Rockford, IL passed away on July 29th 2019 peacefully at his home. He was born March 5th 1957 to Mrs. Joan Green. He attended West High School and then went on to pursue a job in construction. He is survived by brothers, Michael Harrington, Freemon Hubbard, all of Rockford, IL. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Services will be held 11am Thursday, August 8th at 11am at Bethel Baptist Church, 724 Harrison Ave, Rockford, IL., with visitation from 9am until time of service. Arrangements completed by Collins & Stone Funeral Home 128 S. Fifth Street.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019
