Zion Lutheran Church
1300 Pearl St
Belvidere, IL 61008
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
1300 Pearl St
Belvidere, IL
Robert (Bob) Hoemke


1941 - 2020
Robert (Bob) Hoemke Obituary
Robert (Bob) Hoemke 1941—2020
Robert William Hoemke passed away peacefully and returned to the loving arms of his heavenly Father on January 16, 2020.
Bob was born October 16, 1941 in Detroit, MI to Martha and Otto Hoemke.
Please join us for a celebration of Bob's life on Saturday, February 8, at 11:00 am at Zion Lutheran Church, 1300 Pearl St., Belvidere, IL, with a luncheon immediately following the service.
Memorial donations to Zion Lutheran Church or a .
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020
