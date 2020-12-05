Robert "Rob" J. Christiansen 1938—2020
Robert "Rob" J. Christiansen, 82, of Rockford, kicked off on Thursday, December 3, 2020. He was born on March 2, 1938 in Rockford to Hans and Violet (Hansen) Christiansen. Rob attended Rockford schools and was employed for 30 years at Sundstrand Aviation. He was a past President of Sundstrand Association. He was an active officer of the Elks Club and was voted Elk of the year. He was the past President of The Spinning Wheels, the chapter of the National Family Motor Coach Association (FMCA). Rob met Mae Swenson at the Western Air in 1965. Mae gave him her phone number, but he lost it due to his mother throwing it away. He had to return to the Western Air to find the love of his life. They had their first date at Sundstrand Association dance. Rob asked her if she would like a cocktail. He brought her a cocktail to her and accidently spilled it over all over the front of her dress. To his surprise, it wasn't a big deal to her. After the dance, they went out for breakfast and he brought her home at 3:30 a.m. She told him she had to get some sleep because she had to get up in a few hours to teach Sunday school. The beginning of 1966 they got engaged and married June 25, 1966 at Bethany Methodist Church. This was the beginning of a 49 1/2 year fabulous journey. As Rob stated, "She told me what to do, when to do it and how to do it." And, he loved it that way! Rob and Mae traveled coast to coast and boarder to boarder in their motor home and enjoyed all the sights in America. Rob lost Mae in January 2016. He said he was looking forward to the day when both of them would travel again in their motor home through eternity.
He is survived by his brother, Harold (Pat) Christiansen; sister-in-law, Katie Swenson; nieces and nephews, Scott (Kathy), Tim (JoAnn), James (Norene), Amy (Keith), Dale (Karen), Julie (Kevin), Cinda, Eric, Emily (Dan), Cindy (Mike) and Ron (JoAnn). Predeceased by his parents; brother, Richard (Jan); grandparents and several aunts and uncles.
Rob wanted his sister-in-law, Katie, to know how thankful he was to her for supporting him and being there through difficult periods of his life. Rob and Mae called her their guardian angel!
