Robert "Bob" J. Gregg 1929—2020
Robert "Bob" J. Gregg, 90, of Roscoe, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020. He was born on August 2, 1929 in Rockford to Anthony and Anna (Glozick) Gregg. Robert married Darlene Nielson on February 25, 1956 in Rockford. He worked 42 years at Ingersoll Milling Machine Co., retiring in 1991. Robert served with the United States Army during the Korean War. He was an avid sportsman, winning many trophies at Archery Shoots. But his great love was hunting for white tails and also fishing.
Survivors include his son, Donald E. Gregg of Durand, IL; daughters, Susan (Steven) Olson of Winter, WI and Kathryn (Mike) Jacobs of Johnsburg, IL; grandchildren, Jessika Lillie of Johnsburg, IL, Anna Beth Lillie of Los Angeles, CA, Emily (Billy) Early of Volo, IL, Erin (Ben) Chicoine of Gunnison, CO, Whitney Olson of Minneapolis, MN and Tanner (Katie) Olson of Ojibwa, WI; great-grandchildren, Scirys, Ethan, Oliver, Liam and Annesley; several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his wife, parents, sister, Frances Gregg and brothers, Raymond Gregg and Anthony Gregg.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to all his doctors and caring staff of Mercy Hospice.
Private services to be held at a later date. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020