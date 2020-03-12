|
Robert J. Mudloff 1946—2020
Robert (Bob) J. Mudloff passed away peacefully on March 10, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Detroit, MI, he was the son of the late Joseph and Charlotte Mudloff. He was happily married for 50 years to Nancy Davis Mudloff.
Bob lived in numerous places around the country but ended up calling Lancaster County, PA his home. Bob graduated from Western Michigan University and began his employment career with Ford Motor Company in Dearborn, MI. During his career with Ford, Bob served in leadership positions with several manufacturing divisions, ultimately arriving in the New Holland, PA area when Ford purchased the former New Holland Equipment Company. After numerous U.S. and international assignments, Bob retired in June 2001. He then assumed an executive position with the Woods Equipment Company in Oregon, IL, ultimately retiring again in 2009.
Bob enjoyed all his career path assignments, but especially his post-retirement positions at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, IL and Lancaster General Hospital in Lancaster, PA. He was a mechanic at heart and loved working with his hands using all his tools and repair capabilities. Additionally, Bob was a licensed pilot who loved to fly when he was able.
Bob is survived by his wife, Nancy Mudloff, and daughter, Nicole Mudloff Bott (married to Kevin Bott), brother William Mudloff (married to Josephine Mudloff) and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 E Roseville Rd, Lancaster, PA 17601. A visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bob's memory to the or Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send a condolence, please visit
SnyderFuneralHome.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020