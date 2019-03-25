|
|
Robert J. Schuldt 1947—2019
Robert J. Schuldt, 71, of Rockford, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 in the VA hospital in Madison. Born June 17, 1947, in Rockford, the son of Robert C. and Florence (Vincer) Schuldt. Bob attended East High School and served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War in the NMCB40. He married Sharon Lang on January 3, 1970 in Greenville, SC. Bob had a sincere and contrite spirit; everyone knew and loved him. He was a self-taught professional photographer and guitarist. He was a professional commercial photographer for most of his life, working at Graphic Arts and then opening Schuldt Photography in 1990. For a short time he worked at Walmart and Auto Zone. Bob had an incredible sense of humor; he was kind, gentle, and had a way with animals. He loved his family dearly. His faith was important to him; as a Christian he recently read the entire Bible cover to cover.
Survived by his wife, Sharon; son, Bob (Jennifer); grandchildren, Alexander and Josephine; sisters, Janice Peden and Susan Peterson; brothers-in-law, Allen (Diane), Larry (Sylvia), and Dale (Jan) Lang; sister-in-law, Beth Ann Swanson; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Predeceased by his parents, and brothers-in-law, Tom Peden, Bob Peterson, and David Lang. Special thanks to the VA Hospital in Madison for their incredible care.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019 at City First Church, 5950 Spring Creek Rd, Rockford. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial in Arlington Memorial Park. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2019