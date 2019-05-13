Home

Robert J. Smith Obituary
Robert J. Smith 1933—2019
Robert John Smith, 85, of Loves Park passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Born November 23, 1933 in Rockford. Son of John and Mildred (Bower) Smith. Veteran of the United States Army. United in marriage to Judy Moore on October 5, 1957. Together they shared 57 loving years until her passing on June 27, 2014. Employed by Cotta Transmission for 30 plus years until his retirement. Robert found enjoyment in going to garage sales to find various treasures, spending time with his family especially the grandkids swimming in their pool and grilling out. Survived by his children, Kurt (Monica) Smith, Kelly (Scott) Stoker; grandchildren, Drake and Rakel Stoker; special friend, Barb Nielson. Predeceased by his parents; wife, Judy; sister, Betty Sundberg. Private Family services were held. Entombment followed in Sunset Memorial Gardens. To share a condolence www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 13 to May 15, 2019
