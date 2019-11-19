Home

Daley-Murphy-Wisch & Associates
2355 Cranston Rd
Beloit, WI 53511
(608) 362-3444
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Daley-Murphy-Wisch & Associates
2355 Cranston Rd
Beloit, WI 53511
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
1850 Cranston Road
Beloit, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
1850 Cranston Road
Beloit, WI
View Map
Robert Jordan


1933 - 2019
Robert Jordan Obituary
Robert Jordan 1933—2019
Robert E. Jordan, 86, of Beloit, WI, died Sunday, November 17, 2019 in his home.
He was born August 10, 1933 in Hartsville, SC, the son of Homer and Cleola (Lee) Jordan. Robert was a veteran of the U.S. Marines and U.S. Navy. He married Jacqueline Zillman on August 1, 1964 in Trinity Lutheran Church, Beloit, WI. She predeceased him on September 7, 2017.
Robert was a brick layer and stone mason for Rockford area Bricklayer and Allied Craftsman Union for 50 years, retiring in July of 1992. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his family. Robert was the past commander of the V.F.W. Post #2306. Robert was also a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.
Survivors include his children, Jan Jordan of Beloit, WI and Jace (Amy) Jordan of Janesville, WI; grandchildren, Miranda (Charles) Twining and Jason Jordan; great granddaughter, Leah Twining.
He was predeceased by his parents, five brothers and two sisters.
Memorial service for Robert will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 in Trinity Lutheran Church 1850 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Reverend Randall Senn officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Visitation will also be from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday in the church.
Memorials may be given in his name to the Beloit Regional Hospice or Trinity Lutheran Church.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019
