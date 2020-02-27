Home

Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
(815) 633-6010
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
First Evangelical Covenant Church
316 Wood Road
Rockford, IL
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:00 PM
First Evangelical Covenant Church
316 Wood Road
Rockford, IL
Robert Joseph "Bob" Deuel Jr.


1947 - 2020
Robert Joseph "Bob" Deuel Jr. Obituary
Robert "Bob" Joseph Deuel, Jr. 1947—2020
Robert "Bob" Joseph Deuel, Jr., 72, of Rockford passed away Monday, February 24, 2020. Born June 13, 1947 in Rockford, the son of Robert and Marjorie (Kennett) Deuel, Sr. Veteran of the U.S. Army. Married the love of his life, Christine "Chris" A. Bourdeau on February 12, 1977. Employed by Barber-Colman / Reed Chatwood, W.A. Whitney and retired from Lowe's Distribution Center. Bob enjoyed camping, fishing and had many fishing buddies including Ron, Chuck and Vic. Survivors include his wife, Chris; daughter, LeAnn (Eric) Peterson; son, Jim Deuel; 5 grandchildren; and a "second son", Andy (Erica) Willer. Predeceased by his parents; numerous aunts, uncles and a cousin.
Memorial service at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, in First Evangelical Covenant Church, 316 Wood Road, Rockford, with visitation from 2 p.m. to service time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to First Evangelical Covenant Church or Northern Illinois Hospice. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., of Loves Park. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020
