Robert Joseph Szuch 1936—2019
Robert Joseph Szuch, 83, of Machesney Park passed away Friday, April 5, 2019. Born March 17, 1936 in Leechburg, PA to Joseph and Julia (Palczer) Szuch. A veteran of the US Airforce serving during peacetime. Married to Barbara Majewski for 50 years. Robert had many hobbies and interests. A member of Masonic Lodge 102 for 50 years.
Survivors include wife, Barbara Szuch; children, Heidi (Hank) Graber, Leigh (Jody Chandler) Szuch, David (Michelle) Szuch; grandchildren, Samantha (Rob) Gregory, Stephanie (E.J.) Mendoza; great grandchildren, Raelynn, James, Ezekiel, Scarlet; and brothers, Lou (Bette) Szuch, and Don (Dianne) Szuch.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory – Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Entombment in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the . To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2019