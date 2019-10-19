|
|
Robert Kerwin 1937—2019
Robert L. Kerwin, 82, of Elgin, formerly of Plato Center and Rockford
passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Elgin.
He was born May 28, 1937, in Leroy, IL the son of Carl and Margaret
(Lientz) Kerwin. He received his Bachelor's and Masters Degree from
Illinois State University and was a US Army veteran serving in Germany.
Mr. Kerwin taught Woodworking at Tefft Middle School in
Streamwood for 35 years. An Avid woodworker, he also taught adult
night school classes in retirement. When he moved to Rockford, he
began a business titled Interesting Little Boxes where he displayed his
wares at craft fairs. He loved traveling, was a fan of racing, and as a
cancer survivor he was a driver for the .
Surviving are his three sons, Jeffrey D. Kerwin of Phoenix, AZ, Andrew
(Rachel) Kerwin of Hampshire, IL, Robert C. G. (Amy) Kerwin also of
Phoenix; 5 grandchildren, Sam, Elissa, Georgi, Nash, and Duke; his
close and best friend, Nancy Groth; two sisters, Kathy (Larry) Riddle, and
Carolyn (Cleve) Hull; and several nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial visitation will be held from 1 to 3:30 pm Sunday, Oct. 27 at Emmett's Brewing Co., 128 Main St., West Dundee followed by a Celebration of Life at 3:30 pm.
Please omit flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be directed to the .
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019