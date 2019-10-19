Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fredrick Funeral Home
284 Park Street
Hampshire, IL 60140
(847) 683-2711
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Emmett's Brewing Co.
128 Main St.
West Dundee, IL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
3:30 PM
Emmett's Brewing Co.
128 Main St.
West Dundee, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Kerwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Kerwin


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Kerwin Obituary
Robert Kerwin 1937—2019

Robert L. Kerwin, 82, of Elgin, formerly of Plato Center and Rockford
passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Elgin.
He was born May 28, 1937, in Leroy, IL the son of Carl and Margaret
(Lientz) Kerwin. He received his Bachelor's and Masters Degree from
Illinois State University and was a US Army veteran serving in Germany.
Mr. Kerwin taught Woodworking at Tefft Middle School in
Streamwood for 35 years. An Avid woodworker, he also taught adult
night school classes in retirement. When he moved to Rockford, he
began a business titled Interesting Little Boxes where he displayed his
wares at craft fairs. He loved traveling, was a fan of racing, and as a
cancer survivor he was a driver for the .
Surviving are his three sons, Jeffrey D. Kerwin of Phoenix, AZ, Andrew
(Rachel) Kerwin of Hampshire, IL, Robert C. G. (Amy) Kerwin also of
Phoenix; 5 grandchildren, Sam, Elissa, Georgi, Nash, and Duke; his
close and best friend, Nancy Groth; two sisters, Kathy (Larry) Riddle, and
Carolyn (Cleve) Hull; and several nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial visitation will be held from 1 to 3:30 pm Sunday, Oct. 27 at Emmett's Brewing Co., 128 Main St., West Dundee followed by a Celebration of Life at 3:30 pm.
Please omit flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be directed to the .
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now