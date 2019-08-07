|
|
Robert Koberg 1966—2019
Robert Sigvard Koberg of Phoenix, AZ died in his home on August 4, 2019 of a heart attack after a struggle with alcohol addiction. Born on November 27, 1966 in Evanston, IL. Rob grew up in Rockford attending Boylan Highschool. He went to San Diego University and graduated from Northern Illinois University. He became certified as a Ships captain in FL. Worked at Gaffney Employment Services, relocated to San Francisco where he began a prolific career in Software Architecture. Rob had a brilliant mind and quickly became a thought-leader in his field of Web Software Development. He was an internationally respected Open Source project contributor. He founded a software agency that allowed large businesses and nonprofit organizations fulfill their digital visions.
His father was Robert Leonard Koberg (deceased in 1983). Survived by his mother, Sylvia Bruscato Koberg Gaffney, his brothers, John Koberg of Cave Creek, AZ & Mark Koberg of Los Angeles, CA, his daughter Anastasia Koberg and her mother Iva Koberg of Marin County, CA, his sister-in-law Trudy Koberg, nephews Justin & Evan Koberg, niece Kailey Watts, Mark's partner Anthony Damiani, his only Aunt Jessica Ruvolo, Uncle Angelo Bruscato and multiple Bruscato, Alongi, Istad cousins and Karayev in-laws.
Rob enjoyed all things water – whether sailing or fishing. He liked reading, golf, and technology. Rob's life principles were rooted in the Stoic philosophy.
No funeral services will be held in Rockford, IL.
A Celebration of Rob's life will be at Rockford Country Club on Oxford Street – Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 3:30 - 7:30 PM.
Rob will be deeply missed.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 7 to Aug. 11, 2019