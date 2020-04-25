Rockford Register Star Obituaries
Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
live stream www.AndersonFCS.com
Robert L. Clair


1938 - 2020
Robert L. Clair, 82, of Belvidere, IL, went to be with the Lord on April 22, 2020. He was born on January 26, 1938 in Freeport, IL to Dean and Geraldine (Aurand) Clair. Robert married his high school sweetheart, Linda Starr, on June 9, 1957 in Lena, IL. Robert worked as the general manager for 28 years at Bennett Products. Later, Robert started his own company, Rock Valley Packaging, with his lifelong friend, Jack Parkinson. Bob worked there for 23 years before his retirement. He found his spiritual home at First United Methodist Church and was a faithful member for many years. Robert was a member of Crime-Stoppers and the Y-Mens Club in Belvidere. He was also a youth Baseball Coach.
Robert was an avid Cubs fan, and he also enjoyed, fishing, gardening, and golfing. He was a wonderful man who had a heart of gold and his loss will be felt by many.
Robert will be dearly missed by his wife, Linda; his children, Cherie and Craig Clair; his sister, Connie Clair; his brother, Gary Clair; his grandchildren, Chelsea (Kyle) Froelich and Cody (Paula) Clair; his great-grandchildren, Aby and Wyatt; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Norman Clair, and his son, James Clair.
Robert's funeral ceremony will be live streamed at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
To access the live stream, please visit Robert's obituary page at www.AndersonFCS.com. A private burial will take place in Lawrenceville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Robert's name may be gifted to First United Methodist Church. Arrangements by Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020
