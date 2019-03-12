|
|
Robert L. Gentry 1921—2019
Robert L. Gentry, 97, of Rockford, passed away on March 11, 2019. Born October 9, 1921, in Amboy, the son of Roy and Mae (Parks) Gentry. Bob served in the US Army during WWII. He worked as an automation electrician at Greenlee Bros. After retirement, he worked part time at Charles Street Hardware. Bob married Ruth Rewerts on August 8, 1942; she predeceased him February 21, 1977. He then married Phyllis Heinzeroth on January 16, 1978; she predeceased him December 27, 2013. Bob was a member of Cherry Valley Methodist where he belonged to the Men's Club. Survived by his children, Barbara (David) O'Hara of East Troy, WI and Ronald (Dianne) Gentry of Florida; step-sons, Loren (Julia) Heinzeroth and Kerry (Mickey) Heinzeroth of Rockford; ten grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Ethel Gentry. Also predeceased by his brothers, Donald and Lyle Gentry; sister, Verna Ferris; and granddaughter, Holly O'Hara.
Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Cherry Valley Methodist Church, 112 Cherry Street, Cherry Valley with Rev. Mark Harkness officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Private burial in Rochelle Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the church. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2019