Robert L. Oliver
Robert L Oliver 1936—2020
Robert Lee Oliver, 84, of Machesney Park, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Born July 22, 1936 in Freeport, IL. Son of Vernon and Ethel (McCollum) Oliver. Veteran of the United States Navy. Employed by the United States Postal Service for 55 years as a mail carrier. United in marriage to Marilyn Ratte in 1978. Robert also was a Merchant Policeman for Rockford checking local businesses to make sure they were secure is how he met his wife Marilyn over coffee. Robert was a hardworking man who would help whoever needed it. He enjoyed riding his Harley is his spare time. Private Family Prayers to be held before Entombment on Friday, December 11 at Sunset Funeral Home. To share a condolence www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com



Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Memorial Gardens
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
8156330211
