Robert L. Salley 1971—2020
Robert L. Salley, the most amazing husband, father and son passed away with his loving family by his side, Saturday evening, November 21, 2020 in OSF St. Anthony Medical Center. Rob was born December 10, 1971 in Belvidere, IL the son of Brad A. and Judy K. (Walley) Salley at Highland Hospital. Rob was raised in Belvidere and graduated from Belvidere High School with the class of 1990. He continued his education at DePaul university graduating from Northern Illinois University, earning his master's degree with National Lewis University. Rob began his teaching career at Washington Elementary and was currently teaching third grade at Perry Elementary. Rob was a coach at heart. He truly loved coaching. He coached soccer for the Rockford Raptors, Hockey for the Junior Ice Hogs and Belvidere Park River Otters, and other sports with the Belvidere Park District. He enjoyed coaching track and cross country at Belvidere South Middle School, Boys Track and Cross Country at Belvidere High School and was looking forward to being the new head coach of the Freshman Boys Basketball Team at Belvidere High School. When Rob was not coaching, he could be found taking Ian to a hockey game, as the two of them are huge hockey fans, fishing when time allowed, entertaining his friends at the "Wrassel" every Friday night, or hosting a team dinner. These dinners and gatherings allowed Rob to truly mentor other coaches and become a father figure to many kids. Rob was a gifted cook, gardener, and brew-master. In his spare time, Rob like to work construction at Salley Building Company.
Rob is loved and will be missed by his wife, Amber; children, Emma and Ian; parents, Brad and Judy; sister, Rhonda (Cory) Osterberg; nieces and nephews, Ryan, Brandon, Lindsay and Anna; mother in-law, Deb Pankhurst; sister in-law, Angie Davenport; aunts, uncles and cousins. Rob is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents and his father in-law, Art Pankhurst.
The walk-through visitation for Rob will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the Performing Arts Center (PAC) of the Belvidere High School, 1500 East Avenue, Belvidere, IL 61008. Please enter from the parking lot doors. In accordance with Illinois State Mandate regarding Covid-19, Ten guest will be allowed in the building at a time; Facemask and Social Distancing will be observed,
Rob's funeral service will be private and can be viewed livestream at 11:00 AM Monday, November 30, 2020 with Rev. Adam Reardon, pastor of Redemption Church, officiating. Burial at Highland Garden Memories. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in care of Rob's family for a Scholarship in Rob's name. Arrangements by Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave., Belvidere, IL To share a memory, please visit www.AndersonFCS.Com