|
|
Robert L. Sharkey 1932—2016
ROCKFORD-Robert Leroy Sharkey, 84, passed peacefully on November 25, 2016. Born April 02, 1932 to Delbert and Maxine Sharkey. Married Dortha Davis August 29, 1957. Employed as a computer programmer. Served in the Navy from 1952-55 aboard the USS Whetstone. Enjoyed listening to music (Jazz), woodworking, bird watching and working outdoors. Survivors include wife Dortha (at time of death), children, Fonda (Daniel) Sharkey-Wyatt and Greg (Constance) Sharkey, grandchildren, Sabrina, Danielle and Shawn, brother Ralph and sister Roberta(Wilber) Flager. Predeceased by brothers David and Laddie. Celebration of Life for Robert and Dortha from 2-4pm., Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Cremation Society of Illinois, 6825 Weaver Rd., Rockford, IL.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020