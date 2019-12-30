|
|
Robert Laing 1942—2019
Robert Bladin Laing, 77 of Machesney Park, passed away Frida y, December 27, 2019. Born, May 5, 1942 in Boston Massachusetts, the son of Charles O. and Violet L. (Bladin) Laing
Survived by his wife, Darry, children; Kevin J. Laing (Michelle), Rockford, Lt. Col. (Ret.) Geoffrey A. Laing, O'Fallon, IL, and Marcia A. (Karim) Bettich, of Atlanta, GA.; DeAnna, mother of grandchildren Sarah (Christopher) Robbins, and Brandon (Megan) Laing; grandsons Lukas M. and Noah R. Bettich; great grandchildren, Stella Robbins and Paisley Laing; Sisters-in-law, Joette Gesner (Ryan, Joshua, Jaime) and Terre Charbonneau (Tyler, Tucker, Travis); and McDuff his little Westie. He is pre-deceased by his parents, Charles O. and Violet L. Laing, great-grandson Watson Robert Robbins and nephew Kent
Gesner.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am Thursday, January 2, 2020 at St. Bridgett Catholic Church, 600 Clifford Ave. Loves Park, IL. Visitation at St. Bridgett Catholic Church from 10 am until Mass time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northern Illinois Hospice, 4751 Harrison Ave., Rockford, IL 61108 or , 1111 S. Alpine Rd. #307, Rockford, Il 61108.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020