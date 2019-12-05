Home

Belvidere Funeral Home
203 Logan Ave.
Belvidere, IL 61008
(815) 544-2121
Robert Lamont
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Belvidere Funeral Home
203 Logan Ave.
Belvidere, IL 61008
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Belvidere Funeral Home
203 Logan Ave.
Belvidere, IL 61008
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Belvidere Funeral Home
203 Logan Ave.
Belvidere, IL 61008
Robert Lamont


1941 - 2019
Robert Lamont Obituary
Robert Lamont 1941—2019
Robert Lamont, 78, of Belvidere, IL, passed away peacefully in his home on December 3, 2019 after suffering from deteriorating health for many years. He was born on April 9, 1941 in Rockford, Illinois, the 6th of 8 children to Robert and Ina (Lindquist) Lamont. He lived his childhood helping his family farm various locations throughout Northern Illinois. After graduating from East High School in 1960, he began working in manufacturing at Anderson Brothers and married his bride Gyneth Wallace on April 21, 1962. Robert was a long-time employee of Sundstrand in Belvidere and worked there until the company closed operations at that location. He later ended his career in manufacturing at Fairbanks Morse. Robert joined the Freemasons in 1975 and was a life-long member of that organization. He was an outdoorsman enjoying both hunting and fishing, but his greatest pride and joy was his family. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren at their various events and spent countless hours making wooden toys for them. Robert touched many lives with the things he made in his workshop and it was not uncommon for him to give away his wooden toys to complete strangers as he had a love for children, especially disadvantaged ones having shared some of those same struggles growing up. He is survived by his beloved wife, Gyneth; sons, Robert (Laura) Lamont, Jason (Wendi) Lamont; daughter, Jacquee (Ty) Miller; grandchildren, Megan Lamont, Jake Lamont, Maggie Miller, Claire Miller, Mary Jane Miller, Bryson Knox, Kelsie Knox, Chloe Lamont; brother, Delbert (Sara) Lamont; sisters, Edith (Charles) Wheeler, Judy (Vic) Zoellick; sister-in-law, Janice Lamont; brother-in-law, Richard Swenson; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Ina; brothers, James Lamont, Boyd Lamont; sisters, Margaret Streed, Janet Swenson; sisters-in-law, Joann Lamont, Barbara Lamont; brothers-in-law, Arthur Streed, Bill Martens. There will be a visitation on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at Belvidere Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Belvidere, IL. A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. also at the funeral home. There will be a second visitation from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Interment will take place at Scottish Argyle Cemetery in Caledonia, IL. A memorial fund has been established in the family's name.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019
