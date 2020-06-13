Robert Lavern Farrey 1923—2020Robert "Bob" L. Farrey, 96, of Rockford, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020 with his family by his side. Bob was born on June 20, 1923 to John and Gladys (nee Bolton) Farrey. He married Louise McAnally Skidmore on December 31, 1955. Bob earned a Purple Heart while serving his country with the 133rd Infantry in WWII. He had a love for technology, which led to his job as a jukebox repairman. He met the love of his life, Louise, while repairing jukeboxes. Later he owned and operated Farrey's TV Service for 45 years. He was an active member of the Eagles Club. Bob enjoyed sharing stories of his life with his family and friends and will be remembered for his always positive attitude. Even as his health declined, his only complaint was that, "Getting old aint for sissies." Bob is survived by his children, Susan (Melvin) Miller, Charlotte (Jim) Kimbrell, and Emmett (Cyndi) Skidmore; daughter-in-law Eva Farrey; sister, Betty Buckalew; brother, Wayne Farrey; 15 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Louise; brother, Jack; sons Ronald and Edward. A Walk-Through Memorial Visitation will be held June, 20, 2020 from 10am-11am at Sunset Funeral Home (8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park, IL 61115). Due to current health concerns there will be no gathering during the designated visitation time and masks must be worn by everyone that enters. Guests can attend the graveside service at 11am immediately following the walk-through visitation. Inurnment to follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. A special thank you to Mel for the great care given to Bob.