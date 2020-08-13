Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert Lee Daniels 1954—2020

Robert Lee Daniels, 65, of Rockford passed away Tuesday August 11th 2020, Born December 7th 1954 to Robert and Norma Daniels. Bob enjoyed fishing, hunting.

Survivors include his son Bob Daniels Jr. Brother Curtis ( Linda) Daniels, sister Deborah (Nick) Chabucos . Niece, Audra (Michael) Humy , nephew Derrick Daniels.

Predeceased by parents and nephew Ryan Chabucos, and his special friend Becky Burke. Bob had lots of friends, thanks to his best friend John Jeffco for allways being there for Bob.

Celebration of life pending.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store