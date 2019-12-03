|
Robert M. "Bob" King 1938—2019
Robert M. "Bob" King of Winnebago died peacefully on October 24th, 2019 at home surrounded by his family, following a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Born December 18, 1938 to Kenneth & Mildred (Morse) King. Bob graduated from Winnebago High school in 1956. He married Susan Bolthouse on January 18, 1980. He proudly worked as an IBEW Local 364 union electrician for 50 years and has been a member of IBEW Local 364 for 60 years. Bob loved his family, fishing & golf.
Bob is survived by his wife Susan of Winnebago, children Joel King, Kelly (Dennis) Edwards of Winnebago, Jared (Stephanie) King of Winnebago, Forde (Kelly) King of Ventura California. Siblings Jim (Joyce) King of Winnebago, Richard (Cheryl) King of Hampshire. Many Grandchildren, Nieces, nephews & his two beloved cats, Hank & MJ.
Bob was predeceased by his infant daughter, Clarissa Etta King, parents, brother Charlie & sister Ruth Anne.
Special thanks to the loving care provided by Serenity Home & Hospice, Dr. Jon Strutzenberg, Randy from Meals on Wheels & long time friends, Gary & Peggy Craig.
Celebration of Life will be held on December 7th, 2019 from 1-4pm, at the Seward Community Center (Seward School), located at 2970 Tracey St. Seward IL 61063. In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation in memoriam to:
Serenity Hospice & Home,1658 IL Route 2 Oregon IL, 61061. Stateline Cremations is assisting the family, 7307 N. Alpine Rd., Loves Park. www.statelinecremations.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2019