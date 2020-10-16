Robert M. Lautenschlager 1932—2020

Robert M. Lautenschlager passed away on September 21, 2020 of medical complications in Rapid City, South Dakota. He was born in 1932 in Tsinan, China. His parents, Stanton and Sarah Herner Lautenschlager, were both Canadians and served as missionaries with the Presbyterian Church. Stanton also served as a professor at Cheelon University and later ran for Parliament in Canada on the Socialist ticket. With the outbreak of WWII they returned to Kitchener, Ontario where Bob and his sister finished primary school.The family immigrated to the United States and settled in Wooster, Ohio where Bob finished high school and attended the College of Wooster. It was there that he met and married his partner of 68 years, Shirley "Chili" Morris. They were married on June 19, 1952 in Haddon Heights, New Jersey. Bob volunteered in the US Army Signal Corps in Korea before returning to Wooster to finish his bachelor's degree in Biology, with a focus in genetics. Bob and Chili moved to Barrington, Illinois with their three young children where Bob worked at the Quaker Oats Research Kennels and their fourth child was born. During these years Bob used his background in genetics to breed and show dogs. He bred champion lines and traveled across the country showing some of these extraordinary dogs. The family moved to Rockford, Illinois when he transferred to the Quaker Oats plant there. Soon after, he went into teaching, earned a Master's degree at Northern Illinois University in History, and spent the next 21 years teaching in the Rockford Public Schools. During that time he enjoyed working with high school students and colleagues at East High, challenging his students to be civically engaged and think critically. He demonstrated these values in his own life by being active in local and national politics, protesting when needed, donating to important causes, and writing the occasional letter to the editor. In class, he shared stories of history and life with a vibrant sense of humor and quick wit. He was always a teacher and a learner first. After retiring in 1987, he moved to Rapid City, South Dakota where he and Chili spent their later years traveling the country in their Casita camper. Their favorite spot was Georgian Bay, Ontario where they camped on the islands every fall in search of Walleye. Bob had a gift for storytelling and discussion, and an uncommon ability to "unzip the fabrics of life". He would spend hours in conversation with loved ones, especially his four children and grandchildren, discussing the events of the day in the context of the greater good. He believed in the sanctity of the disenfranchised and instilled in them the values that he held so dear. He had an insatiable curiosity about what lies beyond this life and he will be delighted to finally have his answers! We love him with all our hearts and carry his spirit with us, always and forever.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and sister Kathleen Lautenschlager Haun. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Shirley Morris Lautenschlager; children Robert Mark Lautenschlager (Lori Gustafson), Ruth Elizabeth Thatcher (Rod Thatcher), Patricia Ann Lautenschlager (Charlie Solverson), and Rebecca Jane Lautenschlager (Brian Etling); grandchildren Stephan Tyler Robert Solverson, Rebecca Ann Solverson (Sean Alexander), Charles Isaac Peter Solverson, Cleone Rene Thatcher, Virginia Tai Thatcher, Samuel Nikolas Etling, and Charles Maxwell Etling; and great grandchildren Sol Robert Alexander and Chili Jo Ann Alexander.



