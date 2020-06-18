Robert Oliver 1932—2020

Robert J. Oliver died peacefully on the evening of March 29, 2020. A lifelong Rockford resident, he was born March 11, 1932, to Wayne and Elsie Oliver. He married Denise Countryman on June 18, 1955. A 1949 graduate of West High School, he went on to earn a law degree at Northwestern University and Northwestern Law School.

Shortly after graduation from Law School, he accepted a position to work for the Department of Justice in Chicago. A few years later he moved with his family to Rockford and was actively practicing law until he was 84 years old with the Brown, Connelly Law firm, which is now Oliver/Close LLC.



Family time was especially important to Bob. Some of the best memories are from time spent at the cottage on Crab Lake. Bob was famous for his blueberry pancakes and his special battered fresh fish! He loved reading on the pier, eating cheese and crackers before dinner, and of course having a Bombay cocktail! Other pastime favorites included playing cards, boating, fishing, golfing at Rockford Country Club, and skiing in Vail, Colorado with family and friends.

Very special trips Bob and Denise took together were to Scottsdale, British Virgin Islands, Peter Island, Washington D.C., London, Ireland, and Scotland. Most memorable was their special trip to India.

Survivors include his wife, Denise; children Dana Oliver of Rockford, Becky Hicks (Dana) of Danville, California and Jeff Oliver (Lori) of Rockford. Grandchildren, Tarryn, Alex, Andrea, and Haley. Great-grandchildren, Olle, and Benji.

A very special thanks to his caregivers Traci, Hannah, and Tea for their years of support, love, and care so Bob could remain at home.

A memorial has been created in Bob's honor at the University Club:

University Club of Rockford

945 North Main Street

Rockford, Illinois 61103



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store