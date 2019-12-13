Home

Robert Owens


1937 - 2019
Robert Owens Obituary
Robert Owens 1937—2019
On Sunday December 1st, 2019, Robert James Owens, loving husband and father passed away at age 82. Bob was born June 16th, 1937 in Rockford Illinois.
He married Ruth Sanders June 28, 1958. He served in the Army and Army Reserves. He was employed as an Engineer at Sundstrand Aviation for 41 years. He retired to Phoenix Arizona. Bob loved racing, fishing and his family.
He is survived by his wife Ruth, his two sons, Randy and Robert (Jeryl), granddaughter Paige, grandson Parker and several nieces and nephews.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
