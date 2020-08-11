Robert P. Schafer, Jr. August 29, 1943—August 7, 2020
Bob, born August 29th, 1943, age 76, in Rockford Illinois, died in his winter home of Sun City, Arizona surrounded by his family on August 7th, 2020. He succumbed to cancer that first appeared 5 years ago. Bob's father, Robert Schafer Sr, of the greatest generation, was killed in action in the south pacific theater on the island of Roi during World War II. He made the ultimate sacrifice for his young family, leaving behind a wife, Margaret and Bob, Jr. Bob was raised by his mother, Peggy and grandparents, Fred and Ethel Lee.
Bob graduated with honors from Rockford West High School in 1961; honors include the Pendant Scroll for journalism, national honor society for scholastic achievements, an Illinois state scholarship and was a national merit scholarship finalist. Bob chose to attend Rockford University (College), graduating in 1965 with a degree in Economics. Additionally, Bob played on the Basketball, Baseball and Golf teams while attending Rockford College.
Bob joined IBM in Rockford as his first job, quickly getting an opportunity to move to Sundstrand Aviation where over a 30+ year career ended with him rising to the position of the International Group's Vice President and General Manager. This made Bob responsible for all sales outside of the Americas. After a merger at Sundstrand in 1999, Bob was offered a retirement package, which he accepted. Shortly thereafter, he took the position of President at Envirovac Systems in Machesney Park, Il. Bob was rewarded for his hard work by being promoted 2 years later to President and Chief Executive Officer of parent company, Evac International of Helsinki, Finland. After the sale of Evac International in 2004, Bob retired again, allowing him to work as a business consultant on various projects in Rockford. Bob started a new competitive company to Evac International in 2006, B.E. Eco-Systems, using better product engineering than the competition. Bob quickly established B.E. as the world leader in aviation waste and water systems. Leaving B.E., Bob retired to Sun City, Arizona full time.
Bob is survived by his three children and two grandchildren. Children, Robert Schafer III (spouse Linda Consuegra) of Basalt Colorado, Stacy White (spouse Rick White) of Loves Park Illinois and Drue Schafer of Gilbert Arizona. Grandchildren Robert "Tito" Schafer of Basalt (Robert and Linda) and Miranda Schafer (Stacy).
Bob was an avid golfer, belonging to several golf clubs in Rockford and Arizona. His proudest moment on the golf course came at Macktown during his college years where he had a hole in one on the 15th. He wants to acknowledge the special 50 year friendship with the 'bridge boys' and the 'golf boys', you know who you are.
In lieu of flowers, Bob asks that you make a contribution in his name to one of his charities. Mending Waters Montana, allowing disabled combat Vets the ability to heal while fly fishing in the great outdoors of Montana or to Wounded Warrior
Track Chair, providing mobility to disabled combat Vets.