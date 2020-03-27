Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Fred C. Olson Chapel
1001 SECOND AVE
Rockford, IL 61104
(815) 963-6521
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert P. Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert P. Smith Obituary
Robert P. Smith 1928—2020
Robert P. Smith 91, of Rockford, IL died peacefully at his home March 26, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 19, 1928 in Beloit, WI, son of Robert and Lula Page Smith. Graduated from West High School and DePauw University where he was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. Veteran of World War Two, he served in the United States Army as a member of the Army of Occupation of Japan. Retired from Atwood Industries as a Production Control Manager. Married Muriel R. Tucker on October 29, 1955. Bob and Muriel enjoyed spending summers at their cottage in Delavan, WI and wintering in Fort Myers Beach, FL. She predeceased him on April 30, 2009. Bob loved his wife, kids, the Chicago Bears and any team that beat the Green Bay Packers. Survived by his children, Cameron (Stephanie) Smith of Salt Lake City, UT, Dana (Scott) Dmochowski, Jaime (Doug) Wallace; grandchildren, Lindsey Smith, Matthew Dmochowski, Alex (Kate) Schmitt, Zack Wallace, Andrew Schmitt; great grandchild, Harper Schmitt, numerous nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to his two wonderful caregivers, Maria and Monica.
Due to current health situations, a private family burial to be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Rockford, IL.
A celebration of life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Rockford Rescue Mission or .
To share a memory or condolence, visit Olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Fred C. Olson Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -