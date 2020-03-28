|
Robert P. Smith 1928—2020
Robert P. Smith 91, of Rockford, IL died peacefully at his home March 26, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 19, 1928 in Beloit, WI, son of Robert and Lula Page Smith. Graduated from West High School and DePauw University where he was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. Veteran of World War Two, he served in the United States Army as a member of the Army of Occupation of Japan. Retired from Atwood Industries as a Production Control Manager. Married Muriel R. Tucker on October 29, 1955. Bob and Muriel enjoyed spending summers at their cottage in Delavan, WI and wintering in Fort Myers Beach, FL. She predeceased him on April 30, 2009. Bob loved his wife, kids, the Chicago Bears and any team that beat the Green Bay Packers. Survived by his children, Cameron (Stephanie) Smith of Salt Lake City, UT, Dana (Scott) Dmochowski, Jaime (Doug) Wallace; grandchildren, Lindsey Smith, Matthew Dmochowski, Alex (Kate) Schmitt, Zack Wallace, Andrew Schmitt; great grandchild, Harper Schmitt, numerous nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to his two wonderful caregivers, Maria and Monica.
Due to current health situations, a private family burial to be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Rockford, IL.
A celebration of life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Rockford Rescue Mission or .
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020