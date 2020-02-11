|
Robert P. VanDyke 1937—2020
Robert Peter VanDyke, 82, of Belvidere, Illinois, died peacefully February 7, 2020 in Belvidere. He was born February 18, 1937, in Chicago, Illinois to Peter H. and Ella (Buikema) VanDyke. Robert married the love of his life, Patricia Lambert July 3, 1974 in Princeton, Illinois.
Robert served in the United States Airforce from 1955 to 1959. He graduated High School and was Vice President of Reinsurance at Rockford Mutual Insurance. He was a member of the Belvidere VFW and Moose Club. Robert loved golfing, watching Nascar, and football. He loved traveling and boating with his wife, Patricia. Robert also loved his puppies dearly and was fond of spoiling them.
Bob will be missed by his wife, Pat; his children, Duane VanDyke, Steve (Julia) VanDyke, Beth Crimmins, Cleve (Pamela) Colyott, Tammie (David) Ireland and Donna (Jimmy) Hurley; numerous grand and great grand children; numerous nieces and nephews; and sisters, Dorothy Venhuizen and Deb Huizenga.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Mary, Phyllis and June; and his beloved dog, Bear.
The visitation will be from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Monday, February 17, 2020, at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave., Belvidere, IL, 61008. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, February 17, 2020 at the funeral home. Rev. Greg Nicholl will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Robert's name can be made to The Salvation Army and Noah's Ark animal shelter in Rockford. To light a candle or write a condolence, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 11 to Feb. 14, 2020