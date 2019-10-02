Home

Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
Robert Posley
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church
2919 19th Street
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church
2919 19th Street
Pastor Robert Posley Jr.


1957 - 2019
Pastor, Robert L. "Bobby" Posley Jr., of Rockford departed this earthly life September 27, 2019 . He was born January 12, 1957 in Rockford the son of Robert Sr. and Clarice Posley. He married the former Lillie Brownlee October 23, 1999. Robert was a self-employed owner and operator of Jabez Transportation Service since 2004. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army . Robert served as the Pastor of Greater Harvest Church. Robert was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. He served as the president of Booker Washington Center, and a member of the NAACP, serving as the religious leader. Robert graduated from East High School .
Pastor Robert L. Posley Jr., leaves to cherish many loving memoires, his wife Lillie; three daughters, Debra (Lee) Russey , LaKisha Posley, and Teiyonna (Brian) Lamar; five sons, Antwan Travis, Cedrick (Tamara) Brownlee and Taron (Tamara) Posley and Jerome Bush and Christopher Wells; 15 grandchildren; 1 great grandson; mother Clarice Posley; 2 sisters, Gwen Washington and Mereada (Charles) Lynch; four brothers, Rev. David W. (Marilyn) Posley, Pastor, Lonnie (Rhonda) Posley, Minister, Larry Posley and Douglas (Yolanda) Posley ; a host of nieces, nephews cousins other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his father, and brother, Ronnie Posley. Special thanks to Agrace Hospice and nurse C.J.
Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church 2919 19th Street. Burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019
