Robert R. Crevisour
Robert R. Crevisour 1931—2020
Robert R. Crevisour, 89, of Rockford, IL, passed on Saturday, October 24, 2020. He was born in Portageville, Missouri on July 11, 1931. He is survived by his wife, Dorla of 68 years; daughters, Pamela R. Kinley (Delbert Kinley) of Rockford, IL., Deborah L. McKerchie (Burton McKerchie) of Lake Shastina, Ca. and Jill D. Bouton (Terry Bouton decd) of Belvidere, IL. and nine grandchildren (Brian, Jessica, Tricia, and Christina) Kinley, (Dylan, Leslie, Marshall and Casey) McKerchie and Wayne Bouton along with eleven great-grandchildren. Due to current restrictions of COVID-19, services will be determined at a later date. Cremation rites will be accorded. Final resting place will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.
Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory. Share online memories and condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com



Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
