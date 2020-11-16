Robert "Bob" S. LeHew 1944—2020
Robert "Bob" S. LeHew, 76, Rockford, died peacefully in his home after a long illness on Friday, November 13, 2020. Born February 16, 1944, in Dubuque, Iowa, son on Robert O. and Lyla G. (Beckett) LeHew.
He was a 1962 graduate of Auburn High School who then served his country in the U.S. Air Force.
Bob married Marjorie "Marge" L. Triplett on April 20, 1968 at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church. He worked 27 years for the Rockford Fire Department, retiring as a Dispatcher in 1994. He also worked in the Radio Room at Rockford Memorial Hospital for 18 years.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Marjorie; daughters: Mary Beth (Scott) Laubenstein, Barbara Nicho, and Kelly (Jeremy) Largent; grandchildren: Dawson, Gretchen, Alex, and Veronica Laubenstein; Samuel and Magali Nicho; Matthew, Andrew, and Molly Largent; and sisters: Faye (Ed) VanVleet, Kathy (Ben) Sammons, and Jackie (Steve) Williams.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, November 17 from 4-6pm at Fitzgerald Funeral Home; with a Memorial Mass at St. Edward Catholic Church Thursday, November 18, at 10:30am. Burial will be in New Milford Cemetery immediately following the mass. Those in attendance for any event will be required to wear masks and social distance. Send condolences and share memories at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
