Robert S. "Bob" LeHew
1944 - 2020
Robert "Bob" S. LeHew, 76, Rockford, died peacefully in his home after a long illness on Friday, November 13, 2020. Born February 16, 1944, in Dubuque, Iowa, son on Robert O. and Lyla G. (Beckett) LeHew.
He was a 1962 graduate of Auburn High School who then served his country in the U.S. Air Force.
Bob married Marjorie "Marge" L. Triplett on April 20, 1968 at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church. He worked 27 years for the Rockford Fire Department, retiring as a Dispatcher in 1994. He also worked in the Radio Room at Rockford Memorial Hospital for 18 years.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Marjorie; daughters: Mary Beth (Scott) Laubenstein, Barbara Nicho, and Kelly (Jeremy) Largent; grandchildren: Dawson, Gretchen, Alex, and Veronica Laubenstein; Samuel and Magali Nicho; Matthew, Andrew, and Molly Largent; and sisters: Faye (Ed) VanVleet, Kathy (Ben) Sammons, and Jackie (Steve) Williams.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, November 18 from 4-6 pm at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Edward Catholic Church on Thursday, November 19 at 10:30am. Burial will be in New Milford Cemetery immediately following the Mass. Those in attendance for any event will be required to wear masks and social distance. Send condolences and share memories at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home
NOV
19
Memorial Mass
10:30 AM
St. Edward Catholic Church
NOV
19
Burial
New Milford Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 17, 2020
I have many good memories of Bob in the alarm office, and at other functions. He was a pleasant person to be around. It was always fun to go into the alarm office and joke around with him. My thoughts are with the family in a sorrowful time.
PAUL L PIRRELLO
Coworker
