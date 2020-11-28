1/1
Robert Sanders
1939 - 2020
Robert Sanders 1939—2020
Robert Stewart "Bob" Sanders, of Rockford departed this earthly life November 25, 2020. He was born May 8, 1939 in New Albany, MS the son of John and Leola Sanders. Robert lived in Rockford since 1955 coming from New Albany. He married the former Emma Bouldin, December 24, 1971. Robert was employed as a machine operator by Universal Mechanical. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army. Robert was an avid bowler and loved Cars. Robert was a member of Progressive Missionary Baptist Church where he served in the van ministry. He graduated from West High School in Rockford.
Robert leaves to cherish many loving memories, his devoted wife Emma; three grandchildren, Tiara, Raven and Erika; brothers, Frank (Madoria) Sanders and Charles (Joann) Sanders; two sisters, Dorothy (Richard) Strode and Billie Crowder; god daughter, Inell Newble; brother in law, Linzell Woods; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, son, Stewart Sanders; sister, Betty Woods; and brother Steven Sanders.
Moving visitation will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. Burial in Willwood Burial Park. Private services will be held 12:00 noon and ay be viewed via our Face Book page.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
