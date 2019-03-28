Robert Swanson 1950—2019

Robert E. Swanson, 68, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2019 in Glenview, Illinois. Born on October 23, 1950 to Robert and Hulda "Alice" (DeJarnatt) Swanson in Belvidere, Illinois. He married his loving wife, Lore (Pillar) Swanson, on June 26, 2010 in Schaumburg, Illinois. He worked for Eagle as a meat cutter for many years. More recently, he delivered supplies for Ferguson Plumbing and then worked for Trinity International University and Judson University. Previously, he was a Boy Scout Leader for Troop 121.

Robert loved spending time with his family, he enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs, and he thoroughly enjoyed helping people.

Robert is loved and will be missed by his wife; his children, Kimberly (Lyle) Severson, Richard (Lisa) Swanson, Holly (Chad) Wiese, and Bradley (Gabrielle) Swanson; his sister, Brenda (Jerry) Peck; his 8 grandchildren, Trenton, Taylor, Preston, Elizabeth, Corbin, Brinley, Miah, and Bryant; his sister-in-law, Sandy Pillar; brother-in-law, David (Melanie) Pillar; his niece and nephews, Jack and Charlie Pillar and Juli and Will Peck; and his mother and father-in-law, Paul and Judy Pillar.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and three sisters.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on, April 1, 2019 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave., Belvidere, Illinois, 61008. A funeral ceremony will be at 11:00 a.m. on April 1, 2019, at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services. Burial will take place in Belvidere Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to NorthShore University Health System Foundation, Kellogg Cancer Center Research, 1033 University Place, Suite 450, Evanston, IL, 60201, or online at foundation.northshore.org/donate. The family encourages all to wear Cubs gear.