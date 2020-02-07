|
|
Robert Tapia 1957—2020
ROCKFORD – Robert Tapia, age 62, of Rockford passed away peacefully Tuesday February 4, 2020 at home surrounded by family.
Celebration of Life Memorial held Monday February 10, 2020 at 5:00 PM at the Christenson Funeral Home, 925 3rd Ave., with visitation from 3:00 PM until the time of service at 5:00 PM. Cremation rites accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family.
See full obituary at
rockfordfunerals.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020