Christenson Funeral Home & Crematory - Rockford
925 3rd Ave
Rockford, IL 61104
(815) 965-1600
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Christenson Funeral Home & Crematory - Rockford
925 3rd Ave
Rockford, IL 61104
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
5:00 PM
Christenson Funeral Home & Crematory - Rockford
925 3rd Ave
Rockford, IL 61104
Robert Tapia


1957 - 2020
Robert Tapia Obituary
Robert Tapia 1957—2020
ROCKFORD – Robert Tapia, age 62, of Rockford passed away peacefully Tuesday February 4, 2020 at home surrounded by family.
Celebration of Life Memorial held Monday February 10, 2020 at 5:00 PM at the Christenson Funeral Home, 925 3rd Ave., with visitation from 3:00 PM until the time of service at 5:00 PM. Cremation rites accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family.
rockfordfunerals.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
