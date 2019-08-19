|
Robert "Pete" Timothy McNamara Jr. 1926—2019
Robert "Pete" Timothy McNamara Jr., 93, of Pecatonica, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at home. Born July 23, 1926 in Burlington, WI the son of Robert and Euginie (Marvel) McNamara Sr. At age 16 Pete enlisted in the United States Army serving from March 19, 1943 to January 22, 1946 in the First, Third and Seventh Army as a heavy truck driver for the 87th Division, 346th Infantry Regiment, Anti-Tank Company in campaigns that included Ardennes, Rhineland and Central Europe including the Battle of the Bulge with General George S. Patton Jr. Upon returning home he graduated from Hononegah High School in 1946. Pete married Donna May Sarver on January 17, 1948 in Durand. Pete was a Class A Millwright repairing machines at Fairbanks and Morse in Beloit, WI, a company that built engines for the United States Navy. Then he was a mechanic at Eighmy Equipment in Rockford working on large earth moving and construction equipment. Later he retired from the Rockford Park District where he did general maintenance and golf cart repair. Pete also farmed, was a 4-H leader, a lifetime member of the VFW, enjoyed photography and traveling.
Pete is lovingly survived by his wife of 71 years, Donna McNamara of Pecatonica; son, Michael (Sue) McNamara of Dublin, OH; daughters, Michelle (Frank Johnson) McNamara of Vestavia Hills, AL, Jacalyn (Delbert) Tippey of Tuscaloosa, AL;
six grandchildren, Traci (Matt) Hamilton, David (Anna Dounce) McNamara, Andy Tippey, Katie Tippey, Kristy Tippey, Jeffrey Herdman; three great-grandsons, Westphal, Solomon and Campbell Hamilton; family friend, Joylene Westphal.
Pete is predeceased by his parents; brothers, James McNamara, George McNamara.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date with interment at North Burritt Cemetery near Winnebago. Cremation rites accorded. Arrangements by Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2019