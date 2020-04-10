|
|
Robert V. Schablaske 1927—2020
Robert V. Schablaske, 92, of Pecatonica, IL died at 4:07 p.m., Saturday, April 4, 2020.
Born on July 4, 1927, in Chicago, IL, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Theodore and Mae (Bock) Schablaske. He graduated from Northwestern University with a Bachelor's of Science. Robert married the former Alice Krajewski in Chicago, IL on July 26, 1952. He was a chemist at Argonne National Laboratory. Robert served in the Navy Reserve, where he was active duty 1945 through 1946 and was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of Pecatonica, IL.
Survivors include son Michael (Karin) Schablaske of Rockford, IL and cousins Jack Hayes and Tom Hayes.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife and son Robert A. Schablaske.
Private funeral ceremonies will be held for the family. Final resting place in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Pecatonica, IL. McCorkle Funeral Home- Pecatonica Chapel assisted the family.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020