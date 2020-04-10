Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Schablaske
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert V. Schablaske


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert V. Schablaske Obituary
Robert V. Schablaske 1927—2020
Robert V. Schablaske, 92, of Pecatonica, IL died at 4:07 p.m., Saturday, April 4, 2020.
Born on July 4, 1927, in Chicago, IL, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Theodore and Mae (Bock) Schablaske. He graduated from Northwestern University with a Bachelor's of Science. Robert married the former Alice Krajewski in Chicago, IL on July 26, 1952. He was a chemist at Argonne National Laboratory. Robert served in the Navy Reserve, where he was active duty 1945 through 1946 and was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of Pecatonica, IL.
Survivors include son Michael (Karin) Schablaske of Rockford, IL and cousins Jack Hayes and Tom Hayes.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife and son Robert A. Schablaske.
Private funeral ceremonies will be held for the family. Final resting place in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Pecatonica, IL. McCorkle Funeral Home- Pecatonica Chapel assisted the family.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -