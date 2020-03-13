|
|
Robert W. Dietrich 1925—2020
Robert W. Dietrich, age 95, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Serenity Hospice and Home with his loving wife at his side. He was born Jan. 5, 1925 in Greencastle, PA the son of Russell and Cora (Drury) Dietrich. Robert graduated from Stillman Valley High School in 1943. He served his country during WWII in the U.S. Army including the Battle of the Bulge. He married Donna Dummer on Feb. 28, 1947 in DeKalb, IL. Robert farmed all his life in the Byron and Mt. Morris area. He was a 50 year member of the Farm Bureau, a Cubs fan, loved his John Deere tractors, was the senior member of the coffee club that has met over the past 60 years, mostly at the Garden View Restaurant in Mt. Morris, and he regularly attended the Evangelical Free Church in Mt. Morris. He was predeceased by his parents, brothers Lloyd, John, and Russell, Jr., sisters Elizabeth, Irene, Pauline, and Dorothy, and son-in-law Bob Stahl. He is survived by his wife of 73 years Donna, children Steven (Jananne) Dietrich of Mt. Morris, Diane Stahl of Mt. Morris, Greg Dietrich of Mt. Morris, Cherie Lewison of Clearwater, FL, grandchildren Kirstin Stahl of Milwaukee, WI, Karin (Neil) Atkins of Lexington, IL, Kim Stahl (Tim Mitchusson) of Oregon, IL, Dan Dietrich of Mt. Morris, IL, Allison (Cody) Buriff of Noblesville, IN, Mark Lewison of Clearwater, FL, Beth Dietrich of Harrisburg, PA, and Joe Lewison of Polo, IL, great grandchildren Tyler, Eleana, Eli, Owen, Cora, Evalie, and Danny, and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held 11:00 am, Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Evangelical Free Church in Mt. Morris with the Pastor Bruce McKanna and Pastor Larry Jameson co-officiating. Visitation will be Sunday afternoon from 2-4 pm at the Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home, 110 S. 7th St. in Oregon, IL. A memorial fund is established for the Serenity Hospice and Home, the Pine Crest Manor, and the Evangelical Free Church in Mt. Morris. The family would like to thank the Serenity Hospice and Home for their loving care especially Kasey and Stephanie. Visit www.farrellhollandgale.com to leave a condolence.
