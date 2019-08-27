|
|
Robert W. Westlund 1923—2019
Robert W. Westlund, 96, of Rockford, died Monday, August 26, 2019 in his home. Born July 7, 1923, in Rockford, the youngest child of Ole and Augusta Westlund. Attended Central High School. Married Ellen Person on July 29, 1949. She predeceased him in 2012. He was the founder of Bob's Hardware in 1946. Bob was a member of Brooke Road United Methodist Church where he served on the board of trustees. He was interested in antique cars. Bob is survived by his son, Steve (Janice) Westlund; granddaughters, Beth (Rob) Dahl, Katie (Mike) Scott, and Aly Monson; great-granddaughter, Madeline Dahl; and great-grandson, Henry Scott. Also predeceased by his parents; and daughter, Pam Monson.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Brooke Road United Methodist, 1404 Brooke Rd., Rockford. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Brooke Road United Methodist Church. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019